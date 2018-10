Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A special event brings together Halloween candy and adult beverages.

Eyewitness News was at the Philadelphia Brewing Company in Kensington for ‘Beer, Booze, and Boos’ Monday.

It was sort of trick-or-treating for grown-ups.

The combinations included Four-grain Bourbon and Hershey Kisses, Rye Whiskey and Twizzlers, and Juniperous Gin and Sour Patch Kids.