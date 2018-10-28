Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have announced that all four lanes are closed on South Black Horse Pike in both directions following a car accident in Williamstown Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. on the 3000 block of South Black Horse Pike (Route 322) near Coles Mill Road.

Due to the accident, all lanes of the Black Horse Pike between Whitehall and Coles Mill roads are closed.

A detour has been established and officials say to avoid the area.

Details of the accident have not been disclosed, but officials are asking travelers to use caution and to expect delays.

This is a developing story.