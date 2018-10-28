Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police say a 25-year-old has been arrested and charged after allegedly firing a gun while a crowd of people were attending the annual Halloween Loop in Trolley Square.
The incident happened on the 1700 block of Delaware Avenue just after 1 p.m.
Police say the crowd was traveling from various venues participating in the event when gun fire erupted.
Officers quickly took Tyler Vega, 25, into custody.
Police recovered a loaded firearm.
No one was injured during this incident.
Vegas was charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by person prohibited
- Possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- Reckless endangering first degree
- Receiving a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm while under the influence
Vega was arraigned and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institute on $100,000 cash only bail.