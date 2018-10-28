Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police say a 25-year-old has been arrested and charged after allegedly firing a gun while a crowd of people were attending the annual Halloween Loop in Trolley Square.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of Delaware Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Police say the crowd was traveling from various venues participating in the event when gun fire erupted.

Officers quickly took Tyler Vega, 25, into custody.

Police recovered a loaded firearm.

No one was injured during this incident.

Vegas was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by person prohibited

Possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number

Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

Reckless endangering first degree

Receiving a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm while under the influence

Vega was arraigned and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institute on $100,000 cash only bail.