CANTON, Mass. (CBS) – Dunkin’ is showing their Halloween spirit by offering its fans a special costume contest.

Dunkin’ lovers can use their imagination to create a Dunkin’ inspired Halloween costumes for a chance to win coffee and cash.

All you have to do is post a photo of your Dunkin-themed costume on Instagram and use the hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest.

The grand prize is $1,000 and a year’s worth of Dunkin’ coffee. One winner each week will receive a $100 Dunkin’ gift card.

The contest launched on Oct. 17 and continues through Nov. 1.

