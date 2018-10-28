  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists celebrated some of the best in the industry Saturday night.

19th Police District Creates Haunted Hallway For Trick-Or-Treaters

The organization held its annual Awards and Scholarship Gala on Independence Mall that kicked off with a lively reception followed by an inspiring ceremony that focused on encouraging the community and furthering the association’s mission.

The event honored area journalists and community leaders for their outstanding contributions to the region as well as their impact on journalism.

pabj awards2 Community Leaders Celebrated At Philadelphia Association Of Black Journalists Gala

Credit: CBS3

Such leaders included Angela P. Dodson, Lorene Cary, Vincent Thompson, Glen Ellis Sr., and many more.

Our own Don Bell co-hosted the ceremony and many members of the CBS 3 family also attended the event.

Many of the proceeds from the event will fund college scholarships.

photo oct 27 19 58 59 Community Leaders Celebrated At Philadelphia Association Of Black Journalists Gala

Credit: CBS3

Hundreds Gather In Rittenhouse Square To Remember Victims Of Pittsburgh Shooting

Three scholarship awards were gifted to two current Temple University students as well as a recent graduate of the Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester.

The awards ceremony also fell on the organization’s 45th anniversary and celebrated the legacy of the pioneers that helped to establish it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s