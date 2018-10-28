Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Halloween just days away, it’s the perfect time to learn about popular Halloween items to be aware of that could potentially pose danger to your pets. In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson explains what to be mindful of as Halloween approaches.

Carol Erickson and Jan Carabeo discuss that chocolate, xylitol (found in gum or mints), and raisins can be dangerous for pets to consume. Those items can be toxic and lethal. Dogs, in particular, can be very reactive to costumes whether it’s yours or a trick-or-treater’s. She suggests being mindful of your dog’s presence when opening the door to guests because they might be alarmed by someone in a costume. Carol adds that preventive steps to take are having a safe room for dogs during trick-or-treat hours, make sure that they’re wearing their collars, and that they aren’t overwhelmed by high volume traffic of people visiting on Halloween. Also, plastic or mylar bags can cause a pet to suffocate if left unattended.