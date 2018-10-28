Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials say two women are dead following a double homicide in Allentown Sunday night.

The incident happened in a parking lot on the 900 block of North 5th Street around 6:15 p.m.

Police say 52-year-old Latricia Ezell and 29-year-old Ashley Campfield were pronounced dead on the scene. Both victims suffered a gunshot wound to the body.

Autopsies will be performed Monday.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and the Allentown Police Department are investigating with the assistance of the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and the Homicide Task Force.

No further information is available at this time.

