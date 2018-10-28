WEATHER:Coastal Flood Warning For Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May Counties | Wind Advisory For Atlantic, Cape May, Burlington Counties
Filed Under:Alabama, Huntsville, Local TV

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (CBS) – An airport is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving away $25,000 worth of flights.

That translates to 50 vouchers for $500, a great birthday gift for the HSV Airport in Huntsville, Alabama.

Officials say they celebrated the milestone with special events all year and this is the grand finale.

“We’ve done regional events, sponsored concerts, held our own concert, given away tickets to the Iron Bowl, all kinds of things to celebrate,” said Jana Kuner, public relations manager.

The vouchers can be used for any airline, as long as the flights are through Huntsville International Airport.

But here’s the catch, you have to sign up for the giveaway at the airport in Huntsville.

