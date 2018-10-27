WEATHER:Coastal Flood Warning For Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May Counties | Wind Advisory For Atlantic, Cape May, Burlington Counties
PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The Pine Hill Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a Chinese take-out restaurant Thursday.

Police say a victim reported that the suspect entered the store at approximately 2:26 p.m. The man displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect fled the store with over $100. He was last seen on Blackwood-Clementon Road in the area of West Branch Avenue.

armed robber pine hill Pine Hill Police Search For Suspect In Armed Robbery At Chinese Take Out Restaurant

Credit: Pine Hill Borough Police Department (Facebook)

The suspect is described as a black man over 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black trench coat type jacket, light-colored shirt, light-colored baseball hat, blue jeans, black shoes, and black rim glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. John Field at jfield@pinehillpd.com or call 856-783-1549 x 426. Information can also be emailed to confidential@pinehillpd.com.

