Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The Pine Hill Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a Chinese take-out restaurant Thursday.

Federal Judge Denies Bail For Pennsylvania Man Accused Of Threatening Trump

Police say a victim reported that the suspect entered the store at approximately 2:26 p.m. The man displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect fled the store with over $100. He was last seen on Blackwood-Clementon Road in the area of West Branch Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black man over 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black trench coat type jacket, light-colored shirt, light-colored baseball hat, blue jeans, black shoes, and black rim glasses.

Suspicious Package For New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Recovered In Florida As Arrest Made In Connection To Mail Bombs

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. John Field at jfield@pinehillpd.com or call 856-783-1549 x 426. Information can also be emailed to confidential@pinehillpd.com.