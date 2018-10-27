Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Officials in Delaware are asking the public to help them identify the driver of a motorcycle who struck and injured a Delaware State Trooper during a DUI checkpoint in September.

Delaware State Police say that a trooper, who was on foot, had noticed a sport-style motorcycle, illuminated with green lighting, passing other vehicles that were stopped at the checkpoint.

The motorcyclist was instructed to stop, but instead accelerated and continued to drive through the other stopped vehicles. As he fled, the state trooper was struck and injured.

He was last seen traveling eastbound on U.S. 40, speeding, and running multiple red lights.

The trooper was admitted to the Christiana Hospital with an upper extremity injury but has since been released.

The driver of the motorcycle was described as a white male, wearing a dark helmet, t-shirt, with visible arm tattoos.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the motorcycle or operator is asked to contact Detective G. Biddle of the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit at 302-365-8475.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or by message at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com