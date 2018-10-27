Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Coastal Storm is bringing impacts to the Delaware Valley Saturday morning and a multitude of weather alerts are in place across the region.

The good news is that it’s not cold enough for snow. In the meantime, we will have to battle the strong, gusty winds and rain.

Wind advisories are in place for our coastal communities and places like Atlantic City and Wildwood could see gusts to 50mph.

Monmouth and Ocean Counties are until a High Wind Warning where gusts to 60mph are possible through the morning. The rain will begin to taper off late morning and early afternoon.

Most areas will pick up anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, especially for our shore points.

A Coastal Flood Warning is also in place for our shore communities. High tide on the oceanfront will occur between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and with the constant onshore flow, minor to moderate coastal flooding will be possible during this time.

The Eyewitness Weather Team will continue to keep you posted through the week on the latest weather alerts and updates.

