WEATHER:Coastal Flood Warning For Ocean County, Coastal Flood Watch In Effect For Atlantic & Cape May Counties
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather Blog

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Coastal Storm is bringing impacts to the Delaware Valley Saturday morning and a multitude of weather alerts are in place across the region.

todays setup Noreaster Bears Down On Jersey Shore With Heavy Winds, Rain

Credit: CBS3

The good news is that it’s not cold enough for snow. In the meantime, we will have to battle the strong, gusty winds and rain.

Wind advisories are in place for our coastal communities and places like Atlantic City and Wildwood could see gusts to 50mph.

watches and warnings wind advisory1 Noreaster Bears Down On Jersey Shore With Heavy Winds, Rain

Monmouth and Ocean Counties are until a High Wind Warning where gusts to 60mph are possible through the morning. The rain will begin to taper off late morning and early afternoon.

Most areas will pick up anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, especially for our shore points.

watches and warnings coastal flood Noreaster Bears Down On Jersey Shore With Heavy Winds, Rain

A Coastal Flood Warning is also in place for our shore communities. High tide on the oceanfront will occur between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and with the constant onshore flow, minor to moderate coastal flooding will be possible during this time.

The Eyewitness Weather Team will continue to keep you posted through the week on the latest weather alerts and updates.

eww weather watcher 625x352 Noreaster Bears Down On Jersey Shore With Heavy Winds, Rain

weatherapp philly 625x352 Noreaster Bears Down On Jersey Shore With Heavy Winds, Rain

 

FORECAST:

**WIND ADVISORY FOR ATLANTIC, CAPE MAY AND BURLINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 11 A.M. SATURDAY** **COASTAL FLOOD WARNING FOR OCEAN COUNTY 7 A.M. UNTIL 3 P.M. SATURDAY** **COASTAL FLOOD WARNING FOR ATLANTIC AND CAPE MAY COUNTIES 7 A.M. UNTIL 3 P.M. SATURDAY** **FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 2 P.M. SATURDAY FOR COASTAL NJ COUNTIES**

TODAY — Windy with Rain. Tapering by the Afternoon. Gusts to 40mph Possible. High 57

TONIGHT — Mainly Cloudy and Less Windy. Low 45

SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Showers Arrive at Night. High 58

MONDAY — A Few Showers in the Morning then Some Sun by the Afternoon. High 57

TUESDAY — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 56

HALLOWEEN — Mostly Sunny and Milder. High 65

—————————

JERSEY SHORE:

TODAY — Rain, Heavy At Times With Strong Winds. Gusts to 50mph Possible. High 64

TONIGHT — Mostly Cloudy. Low 49

SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy. High 60

——————————-

POCONOS:

TODAY — Rain, Heavy At Times. Breezy. High 44

TONIGHT — Cloudy with a Shower Possible. Low 37

SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Possible. High 47

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s