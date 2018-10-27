Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Coastal Storm is bringing impacts to the Delaware Valley Saturday morning and a multitude of weather alerts are in place across the region.
The good news is that it’s not cold enough for snow. In the meantime, we will have to battle the strong, gusty winds and rain.
Wind advisories are in place for our coastal communities and places like Atlantic City and Wildwood could see gusts to 50mph.
Monmouth and Ocean Counties are until a High Wind Warning where gusts to 60mph are possible through the morning. The rain will begin to taper off late morning and early afternoon.
Most areas will pick up anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, especially for our shore points.
A Coastal Flood Warning is also in place for our shore communities. High tide on the oceanfront will occur between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and with the constant onshore flow, minor to moderate coastal flooding will be possible during this time.
The Eyewitness Weather Team will continue to keep you posted through the week on the latest weather alerts and updates.
**WIND ADVISORY FOR ATLANTIC, CAPE MAY AND BURLINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 11 A.M. SATURDAY** **COASTAL FLOOD WARNING FOR OCEAN COUNTY 7 A.M. UNTIL 3 P.M. SATURDAY** **COASTAL FLOOD WARNING FOR ATLANTIC AND CAPE MAY COUNTIES 7 A.M. UNTIL 3 P.M. SATURDAY** **FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 2 P.M. SATURDAY FOR COASTAL NJ COUNTIES**
TODAY — Windy with Rain. Tapering by the Afternoon. Gusts to 40mph Possible. High 57
TONIGHT — Mainly Cloudy and Less Windy. Low 45
SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Showers Arrive at Night. High 58
MONDAY — A Few Showers in the Morning then Some Sun by the Afternoon. High 57
TUESDAY — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 56
HALLOWEEN — Mostly Sunny and Milder. High 65
—————————
JERSEY SHORE:
TODAY — Rain, Heavy At Times With Strong Winds. Gusts to 50mph Possible. High 64
TONIGHT — Mostly Cloudy. Low 49
SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy. High 60
——————————-
POCONOS:
TODAY — Rain, Heavy At Times. Breezy. High 44
TONIGHT — Cloudy with a Shower Possible. Low 37
SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Possible. High 47