PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The mass shooting in Pittsburgh is having a profound effect on our area.

There was an obvious state of grief and shock during the vigil, but many people also say that in the spirit of the Jewish Community, they will not be deterred by acts of violence.

More than 200 people gathered in the middle of Rittenhouse Square remembering the lives of the 11 people shot and killed in Pittsburgh.

The shooting happened more than 300 miles away from the vigil but it was an attack on their faith that cut deep, no matter the distance.

“It’s an invasion of your safe space because I was also in service this morning,” said Vered Schwell of Lower Merion.

Philly Police Increase Presence At Synagogues After Pittsburgh Shooting

Several police officers were stationed throughout the crowd. Police say there’s no known threat but officers also stepped up patrols around the city’s synagogues.

“This is the worst act of Jewish terrorism ever in the United States,” said Steve Gartner of Penn Valley. “It’s extremely sad. We’re not fearful. Extremely angry.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia wants stricter gun laws.

An interfaith vigil is being planned at the synagogue on Broad and Green Streets for 5 p.m. Sunday.