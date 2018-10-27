WEATHER:Coastal Flood Warning For Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May Counties | Wind Advisory For Atlantic, Cape May, Burlington Counties
SCRANTON, Pa. (CBS) — A federal judge has denied bail to a Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Trump and law enforcement officials.

Shawn Christy maintained his innocence during an appearance in a Scranton courtroom Friday.

Prosecutors say Christy posted threats on Facebook in early June, naming the president and anyone trying to detain him on the basis of a bench warrant.

shawn christy2 Federal Judge Denies Bail For Pennsylvania Man Accused Of Threatening Trump

Credit: CBS3

Christy’s parents insist their son is not a danger to the public.

Christy was on the run for about three months until his capture in September near Cleveland.

The judge decided Christy was a flight risk.

