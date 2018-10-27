WEATHER:Coastal Flood Warning For Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May Counties | Wind Advisory For Atlantic, Cape May, Burlington Counties
PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Guns, immigration, and health care dominated the second and final debate in Pennsylvania’s U.S. senate race.

Democratic incumbent Bob Casey and Republican challenger Lou Barletta squared off at the Pittsburgh studios of our sister station, KDKA-TV.

One question dealt with preserving the Obamacare guarantee of affordable health insurance for those with pre-existing conditions.

Casey is seeking his third term.

Barletta is a fourth-term congressman from Hazleton.

