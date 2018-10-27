Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Guns, immigration, and health care dominated the second and final debate in Pennsylvania’s U.S. senate race.

How To Stop Heated Rhetoric Coming From Both Sides Of The Aisle

Democratic incumbent Bob Casey and Republican challenger Lou Barletta squared off at the Pittsburgh studios of our sister station, KDKA-TV.

One question dealt with preserving the Obamacare guarantee of affordable health insurance for those with pre-existing conditions.

Facebook Removes Iran-Linked Accounts Spreading False Info

Casey is seeking his third term.

Barletta is a fourth-term congressman from Hazleton.