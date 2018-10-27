Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You have another chance to strike it rich! The Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

The jackpot is up to $750 million. That’s the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Just days ago, a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina.

That ticket was worth $1.5 billion. A pizza shop in Center City honored losing tickets with a free slice in exchange for losing tickets as a consolation.