UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Upper Darby had to deal with their own version of a suspicious package this week.

Police say a drunk man was found standing outside a closed fast-food drive-thru with his “package” out.

Officers took the man into custody.

“We told him there has been enough suspicious packages this week and took him into custody,” police said in a tweet.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.