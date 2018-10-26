Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Upper Darby had to deal with their own version of a suspicious package this week.
9-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling, Hitting Head At North Philadelphia School
Police say a drunk man was found standing outside a closed fast-food drive-thru with his “package” out.
Officers took the man into custody.
“We told him there has been enough suspicious packages this week and took him into custody,” police said in a tweet.
Crews Battle Two-Alarm Fire In Frankford
The suspect’s identity has not been released.