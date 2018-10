Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rowan University held its 16th annual Pumpkin Chunkin’ competition on Friday.

Teams from high schools and colleges across our area competed.

The launchers could only be up to 12 feet high and use up to 500 pounds of counter-weights.

The day also will feature a faculty/staff pumpkin-carving challenge, a costume contest, food trucks and more.