PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Catching the suspected mail bomber took dozens of investigators and several law enforcement agencies — and it all happened quickly.

Retired FBI Agent J.J. Klaver discussed what’s next for this difficult and dangerous case after 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc was arrested in Florida on Friday.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen this extent and this many devices. I mean, you can go back to the Unabomber and it took years to catch him,” said Klaver.

It didn’t take investigators very long this time around, as an arrest was made in about 48 hours.

“Clearly they have to have some indication that this person is involved in either the creation of these devices or the mailing of them,” said Klaver.

It was fingerprints on the envelopes and explosive devices that led federal investigators to Sayoc.

“Clearly they’ve got some grudge presumably against the Democratic Party, since everyone who was a recipient of these packages was either an elected official or somehow involved or critical of the Republican Party,” explained Klaver.

This is investigation is just now getting started with Sayoc in custody and officials will begin to dig.

“Everything they’ve done online, they’re going to get cellphone records, home phone records if they have a home phone, bank records,” said Klaver.

Klaver added that investigators will be working on a motive.

“We don’t know the answers to that yet, but investigators are going to find that out,” said Klaver.

Sayoc is facing a slew of federal charges, including illegal mailing of explosives and threats against former presidents.