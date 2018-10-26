WEATHER:Coastal Flood Warning For Ocean County, Coastal Flood Watch In Effect For Atlantic & Cape May Counties
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV, Talkers
(credit: Natasha Crittenden Wilson)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

FLORENCE, Ala. (CBS) — An act of kindness at a doctor’s office has gone viral.

WBMA-TV reports a man offered to hold a mother’s sleeping baby so she could fill out paperwork in the waiting room.

Natasha Wilson captured the moment and posted it on Facebook.

“She smiled and said that would be wonderful!! This man went over there and rocked and loved on that baby like he was his!! My heart Melted!!!” Wilson posted on Facebook.

Wilson told WBMA that the man – identified as Joe Hale – soothed the baby and the baby remained asleep until he was called for his appointment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s