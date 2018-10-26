Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FLORENCE, Ala. (CBS) — An act of kindness at a doctor’s office has gone viral.

WBMA-TV reports a man offered to hold a mother’s sleeping baby so she could fill out paperwork in the waiting room.

Natasha Wilson captured the moment and posted it on Facebook.

“She smiled and said that would be wonderful!! This man went over there and rocked and loved on that baby like he was his!! My heart Melted!!!” Wilson posted on Facebook.

Wilson told WBMA that the man – identified as Joe Hale – soothed the baby and the baby remained asleep until he was called for his appointment.