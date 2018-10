Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Better late than never.

An overdue book was returned to a Delaware library 46 years after it had been checked out.

Excited Dog Jumps Into Pile Of Leaves

The copy of Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was originally checked out from a Rehoboth Beach library in 1972.

Forty-six years of late fees totaled $1,687.50.

Luckily for the returner, all late fees were waived.