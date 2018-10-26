Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BROOKSIDE, Del. (CBS) — One person has died in a serious one-vehicle crash on East Chestnut Hill Road in Brookside, Delaware.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at the intersection with Marrows Road. Delaware State Police are investigating the scene, where a single vehicle fatally struck a pole.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

All eastbound lanes of East Chestnut Hill Road are currently closed and only one lane is open heading westbound. Motorists should expect significant delays and seek out alternate routes.