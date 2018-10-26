Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GREEN BAY, Win. (CBS) – A hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin is showcasing a different kind of four-legged therapy animal.

Meet Rosie, a miniature horse. Every visit she wears a new outfit.

First thing she does when she arrives is eat a mint hard candy at the reception desk. Then it’s off to visiting.

“They get to know the pets and they get to know the owners of the pets and their faces light up when they see the pets come into the room. It really just brightens their day up and even their family members,” said Dr. Brian Johnson, Chief Medical Officer at Aurora Baycare.

Rosie has been visiting patients for ten years now.