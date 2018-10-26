Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — McDonald’s has launched some tasty new dessert items, but you’ll have to travel a bit to try them out.
The new desserts of the month all feature a salted caramel flavor. From the McFlurry Party — a salted caramel McFlurry topped with chocolate — to a warm Salted Caramel and Chocolate Pie.
Credit: McDonald’s Malaysia
New coffee sundaes also hit the menu.
But there’s a catch to all the salted caramel goodness.
The new desserts are only available in Malaysia.
So how badly do you want them?