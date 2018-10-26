Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — McDonald’s has launched some tasty new dessert items, but you’ll have to travel a bit to try them out.

The new desserts of the month all feature a salted caramel flavor. From the McFlurry Party — a salted caramel McFlurry topped with chocolate — to a warm Salted Caramel and Chocolate Pie.

Credit: McDonald’s Malaysia

New coffee sundaes also hit the menu.

But there’s a catch to all the salted caramel goodness.

The new desserts are only available in Malaysia.

So how badly do you want them?