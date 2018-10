Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of Colwyn Street in Hunting Park.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot several times in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on a suspect or a motive in the shooting