Credit: Travis Manion Foundation

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A local veteran received a thank you of a lifetime Friday.

Iraqi War veteran Matthew Renner and his wife, Katelyn, had their Abington home completely renovated, inside and out. The renovations were revealed Friday, along with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

renner home Local Veteran Gifted Fully Renovated Home For His Service

Credit: Travis Manion Foundation

The renovations were all part of the Operation Legacy Service Project, which unites communities for a common cause through volunteer and service projects.

Local home improvement companies partnered to donate their services to the great cause.

matt renner iraq Local Veteran Gifted Fully Renovated Home For His Service

Credit: Travis Manion Foundation

