Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A local veteran received a thank you of a lifetime Friday.

Iraqi War veteran Matthew Renner and his wife, Katelyn, had their Abington home completely renovated, inside and out. The renovations were revealed Friday, along with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The renovations were all part of the Operation Legacy Service Project, which unites communities for a common cause through volunteer and service projects.

Local home improvement companies partnered to donate their services to the great cause.