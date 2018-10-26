Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re less than a week away from Halloween but the Hallmark Channel is already in the Christmas spirit.

On Friday, the Countdown to Christmas got underway.

Friday’s lineup includes:

2pm/1c – “Enchanted Christmas”

4pm/3c – “My Christmas Dream”

6pm/5c – “Finding Santa”



8pm/7c – “Switched for Christmas”



10pm/9c – “A Gift to Remember”

Earlier this year, the network announced they were debuting 34 new movies.