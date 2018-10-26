WEATHER:Coastal Flood Warning For Ocean County, Coastal Flood Watch In Effect For Atlantic & Cape May Counties
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re less than a week away from Halloween but the Hallmark Channel is already in the Christmas spirit.

Hallmark Movie Lovers Christmas App Is Coming

On Friday, the Countdown to Christmas got underway.

Friday’s lineup includes:

2pm/1c – “Enchanted Christmas”

4pm/3c – “My Christmas Dream”

6pm/5c – “Finding Santa”

8pm/7c – “Switched for Christmas”

10pm/9c – “A Gift to Remember”

Earlier this year, the network announced they were debuting 34 new movies.

 

