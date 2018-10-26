BREAKING:8th Child Dies At New Jersey Rehabilitation Facility Following Viral Outbreak
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — Middle school students in Haddonfield are putting on a play in an effort to get people to vote.

Haddonfield Middle School Drama Club students will be performing “The Fight To Vote” Friday at 7:30 p.m.

(credit: Haddonfield Middle School)

Teacher Caren Izzo wrote the play as part of an assignment of a master’s degree in theatre education while on sabbatical last year.

“The piece uses children’s books, poetry, music and excerpts from the Constitution and historic documents to tell the story of the struggle to gain voting rights for many groups throughout America’s history,” a statement on the play reads.

The play encourages people to exercise their right to vote.

