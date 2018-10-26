Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBS/AP) — A man in Florida is under arrest in connection with the 12 suspicious packages sent to top Democrats around the country, a Justice Department official said Friday.

Earlier Friday, authorities said suspicious packages addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper — both similar to those containing pipe bombs sent to other prominent critics of President Donald Trump— had been intercepted.

All clear at @CoryBooker’s Office in Camden, NJ after suspected mail bomb addressed here was intercepted in Florida. @CamdenCountyPD Chief Scott Thomson says his bomb squad worked with federal agents to sweep the building and did not find anything suspicious. pic.twitter.com/bQCpo3JS32 — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) October 26, 2018

Chopper 3 flew over Booker’s office in Camden while federal agents did a sweep of the building, Friday morning. Authorities did not find anything suspicious.

The package sent to Booker was found in Florida, the FBI said on Twitter on Friday morning. Sources told CBS News that the package sent to Clapper was found at a postal facility in New York City.

The #FBI has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker. — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

Other packages have been intended for people including former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, philanthropist George Soros, former Vice President Joe Biden and Rep. Maxine Waters.

