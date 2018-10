Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in the city’s Frankford section, Friday.

At least five hoses are dousing the building. It sits on the 4600 block of Paul St. in #Philly near the El https://t.co/5JyHGyOp1E pic.twitter.com/O2RSEeDWqx — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 26, 2018

The flames broke out in a building on the 4600 block of Paul Street, around 10:30 a.m.

Two people have been transported to Temple Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.