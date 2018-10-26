PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A company is launching an Uber-style lawn care service in Pennsylvania.

Lawn Love, which is an app similar to car-sharing services, partnered with hundreds of lawn care businesses across the state. Users are able to schedule, review, and pay for yard work through the app or website.

Photo Goes Viral Of Man Holding Mother’s Baby So She Can Fill Out Paperwork At Doctor’s Office

“Traditionally consumers have had to wait for a lawn care worker to physically come to their property, offer a quote, and schedule the service. It can take weeks to get the job done after initial contact was made. We’re excited to be bringing lawn care into the 21st century,” said Jeremy Yamaguchi, Lawn Love’s founder and CEO.

Services include lawn mowing, weeding, aeration, gutter clearing and more.

‘He Also Asked If He Was Going To Die:’ New Jersey Family Warns About Dangers Of Candles After Halloween Accident

The Lawn Love company was found in 2014.