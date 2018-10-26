Photo: iStock

The oldest and largest city in South Carolina, Charleston is known for its history, architecture, food culture and hospitality. The city sits on a harbor at the nexus of three rivers, and it boasts a vibrant music and arts scene, along with numerous museums and family-friendly attractions.

Using travel site Skyscanner, we’ve sifted through the cheapest flights between Philadelphia and Charleston in the next few months, including some popular hotel options and favorite local attractions.

(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Flights

Currently, the cheapest flights between Philadelphia and Charleston are if you leave on November 12 and return from South Carolina on November 14. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $66, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in December. If you fly out of Philadelphia on December 8 and return from Charleston on December 12, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $71 roundtrip.

Hotels

To plan your stay, here’s a hotel, that we selected from Skyscanner’s listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Market Pavilion Hotel (225 E. Bay St.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Consider The Market Pavilion Hotel. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $199.

Set in the heart of Charleston, the hotel is located right beside the open-air market and close to the Waterfront Park, bars, restaurants and shops.

Restaurants

If you’re looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Charleston has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner’s listings to help you get started.

Halls Chophouse (434 King St.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One popular dining destination is Halls Chophouse, with 4.9 stars from 31 reviews.

With extensive experience in the hospitality industry, the Hall Family values the importance of true hospitality and comfort.

“Went there for a bachelorette trip and our entire group was not only happy with our choices, we were all stuffed,” reviewer Maria wrote.

Hominy Grill (207 Rutledge Ave.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Then, there’s Hominy Grill. Nationally acclaimed and locally beloved, Hominy Grill is a Charleston institution serving classic southern specialties.

“Its grits and shrimp are fantastic [and] it also has excellent bloody Mary’s,” wrote Lois.

Attractions

To round out your trip, Charleston offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner’s descriptions and reviews.

Downtown Charleston (King Street)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First up is Downtown Charleston.

Downtown Charleston features the historic row homes, many of which have been renovated and restored to their original Revolutionary War appearances.

“Take a carriage tour or just walk the battery and market,” wrote visitor Sarah. “Either way, you will love downtown Charleston.”

The Battery (5 E. Battery)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

The Battery is another popular destination. This iconic landmark was built as a defensive seawall and promenade.

“This is a waterfront park consisting of park benches under the oaks,” wrote visitor Tracy.

Charleston Waterfront Park (Concord Street)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, spend some time at the Charleston Waterfront Park.

Bring your entire family to see the water fountains as you enjoy a picnic in the park. You can even let the children play under the cooling water of the fountain.

“Going to the park doesn’t cost a thing, ” wrote visitor Tracy. “Kids can splash in the fountain [and] there are shaded porch swings.”