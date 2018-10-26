Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ACCT Philly is offering an adoption special this Halloween for dogs and cats at the shelter.

ACCT Philly is holding an adoption event called Tricks For Treats where adopters can donate a bag of treats and they will receive a pick-your-price adoption.

“This has been an abnormally busy year for the shelter and despite multiple events to clear space, we keep filling up,” Morgan Polley, of ACCT Philly, told CBS Philly.

The event is running now through Halloween.