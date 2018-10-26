WEATHER:Coastal Flood Warning For Ocean County, Coastal Flood Watch In Effect For Atlantic & Cape May Counties
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ACCT Philly, Local, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ACCT Philly is offering an adoption special this Halloween for dogs and cats at the shelter.

gemini a39877257 ACCT Philly Holding Tricks For Treats Adoption Event

(credit: ACCT Philly)

ACCT Philly is holding an adoption event called Tricks For Treats where adopters can donate a bag of treats and they will receive a pick-your-price adoption.

sandy a39871703 ACCT Philly Holding Tricks For Treats Adoption Event

(credit: ACCT Philly)

“This has been an abnormally busy year for the shelter and despite multiple events to clear space, we keep filling up,” Morgan Polley, of ACCT Philly, told CBS Philly.

twin and twiny a39828695 ACCT Philly Holding Tricks For Treats Adoption Event

(credit: ACCT Philly)

The event is running now through Halloween.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s