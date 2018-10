Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike past Downingtown was closed for a time following a seven-vehicle accident during Friday evening rush hour.

The right lane is currently open following the accident at milepost 304.7, near Exit 312.

The PA Turnpike is CLOSED Westbound past Downingtown because of an accident at milepost 304.7. Avoid the area. Try routes 401, 322, or 422 as alternates @CBSPhilly @PATurnpikeAlert pic.twitter.com/yPaeNaPbkA — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) October 26, 2018

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

All vehicles are requiring a tow, so the clean-up process is taking some time.

One person suffered a minor injury.