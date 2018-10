Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A truck got stuck under an overpass in Radnor Township on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say they were called around 3:40 p.m. to King of Prussia Road, between Matsonford and Radnor Chester Roads, for a truck stuck under an overpass.

The truck remains stuck while they wait on special crews to get it out.

No injuries have been reported.