PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s the return of a cult classic.

The McRib is making a comeback at thousands of McDonald’s nationwide for a limited time. The popular sandwich will also be available to order through McDelivery on Uber Eats.

The McRib is made with seasoned boneless pork and slathered in tangy, barbecue sauce. It’s topped with slivered onions and tart pickles on a hoagie-style bun.

“We know our fans love this limited time classic,” said McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year.”

You can find participating locations on the McDonald’s Finder app or on the Uber Eats app.

The McRib last appeared in participating restaurants in November 2017.