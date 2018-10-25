Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – A source familiar with the ongoing investigation confirms to CBS News that a suspicious package has been located that was addressed to former Vice President Biden. It’s consistent with the packages sent to other leading Democrats.

Suspicious Packages Target CNN, Democrats Including Obama, Clinton, Biden

Federal authorities confirm another suspicious package was sent to former Vice President Joe Biden, @edokeefe reports. The package, which is consistent with the other ones sent to Democrats and CNN offices, was found at a facility in New Castle, Delaware. https://t.co/e2hhbMxlJc pic.twitter.com/8z05HOnrYn — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 25, 2018

The package was found in New Castle, Delaware, the source says. The timing was unclear, but it seems to have been sometime between 7 p.m. Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

Police were out in force at Biden’s in Greenville, Delaware home Wednesday.

Investigators said they did a sweep of the home and found no suspicious packages.

New Castle County Police searched the property and checked the surrounding area.

Biden also owns a home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. It wasn’t immediately known if that home was searched, as well.

A suspicious package was also found Thursday morning at post office in Wilmington, Delaware. Wilmington police are currently investigating on the 1500 block of Lancaster Avenue. No word if this is connected to the New Castle incident.

This comes as crude pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN offices in New York and others were intercepted Tuesday night and Wednesday.