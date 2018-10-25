Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two suspects who were arrested earlier this month in connection with the stabbing of a Villanova University student faced a judge for the first time on Thursday morning during a preliminary hearing.

The Villanova student also spoke during the hearing, telling a magistrate judge the three men who attacked him were up to no good and looking for trouble.

Antwine Duane Bing, 27, of Ardmore, said nothing as he walked into the magistrate’s office in Newtown Square. He’s accused of stabbing a senior Villanova student after leaving Kelly’s Bar on the Main Line around 2 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Police also charged Bing’s accomplice, 23-year-old Sterling Frazier-Sallad, of Conshohocken, with harassment and simple assault in connection with the stabbing. He denied his involvement during the hearing.

Police say the victim was walking his female friend home in Radnor when three men started cursing and yelling “this is my block” at the two.

The Villanova student told the magistrate judge that he felt a group of three men were following him after leaving Kelly’s Bar. He then saw the men running towards him so he told his friend to run when he was attacked.

The victim was then stabbed in the chest.

The defendants’ attorneys tried to get bail lowered for their clients, but were unsuccessful.