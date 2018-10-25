Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The number of Americans who say they’ve seen ghosts might surprise you.

A new study finds out of 2,000 adults, one in six say they’ve encountered a ghost.

“I’d probably yell a little bit and then I’d probably observe,” said one person.

“My mom has, claims she’s encountered them,” said another.

In Philly, we found the opposite to be true. Most people say they haven’t spotted a real apparition.

“I did watch Casper the friendly ghost when I was a child and he was adorable,” one said.

But maybe they’re looking in their wrong places.

Jenelle Roney is a tour guide with the Spirits of ’76 Ghost Tour.

“I saw these three black hooded figures that looked like they were floating across the ground,” said Roney.

“So you’re 100 percent certain you saw a ghost,” asks reporter Greg Argos.

“100 percent,” says Roney.

And she believes Philadelphia may be packed with these otherworldly people.

“I know a lot of people on the tours have seen the ghosts,” said Roney. “I myself, have seen a few.”