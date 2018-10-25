  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starbucks is introducing a creepy coffee concoction just in time for Halloween.

The “Witch’s Brew Frappuccino” is made with “toad’s breath”: a purple crème frappuccino and a swirl of so-called green “bat warts,” which are actually made with chia seeds.

It’s topped off with a “swamp fog” of vanilla whipped cream and a dusting of green powdered “lizard scales.”

“We wanted to create a flavor that you might enjoy at a Halloween party,” said Jennica Robinson from Starbucks beverage development team. “It gets a little bit of juicy-ness from the orange flavor.”

The drink will be available starting Oct. 25 for a limited time while supplies last.

