PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a suspect was shot by a store clerk during an attempted robbery on Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 7300 block of 19th Street in the West Oak Lane section of the city.

Police say an armed 37-year-old man entered the store and exchanged gunfire with the store clerk.

The suspect was shot in the chest and now listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

The clerk was not injured in the incident.