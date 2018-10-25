Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CNN)- Police are examining a suspicious package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in lower Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, two law enforcement sources said early Thursday.

A suspicious package addressed to Joe Biden was intercepted at a Delaware post office early Thursday morning.

We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/foiMSJ0VNG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2018

The package has similar markings as pipe bomb packages recently mailed nationwide to top Democrats.

The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of the Tribeca Film Center. De Niro, the founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, is a vocal critic of President Trump.

