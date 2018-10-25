BREAKING:Sources: Suspicious Package Sent To Joe Biden But It Was Intercepted In Washington, D.C.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Suspicious Packages, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

NEW YORK (CNN)- Police are examining a suspicious package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in lower Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, two law enforcement sources said early Thursday.

A suspicious package addressed to Joe Biden was intercepted at a Delaware post office early Thursday morning.

Follow CBS New York for more on this story.

The package has similar markings as pipe bomb packages recently mailed nationwide to top Democrats.

The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of the Tribeca Film Center. De Niro, the founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, is a vocal critic of President Trump.

(The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s