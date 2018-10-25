Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Just in time for Halloween, one Pittsburgh family is making sure all of the skeletons are out of their closets, and on display in the front yard.

Meet the Bones’! These three life-size skeletons change position not once, but twice every day.

First, while all of the neighborhood children are away at school. Then again when everyone heads to bed.

Now, they’re the talk of the neighborhood and social media.

“The school bus stop is actually at our corner which was actually another reason why we thought we would have a lot of fun with it,” said homeowner Katrina Charles. “We see at least 10 to 15 kids a day, so the bus drives right past the house and we figured that if every morning they saw one scene and at the end of the day if they came to another scene, it would be really fun for them.”

Charles says coming up with props takes some time, but after that, each scene can be set up in about 20 minutes.

She says it’s fun keeping the neighborhood in a little bit of suspense.