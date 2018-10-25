BREAKING:Suspicious Packages Addressed To Biden Intercepted At 2 Delaware Post Offices, FBI Confirms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the Kingsessing section of the city after the victim was found in just his underwear.

Police say the man was shot in his chest and torso on the 5500 block of Willows Avenue, shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers arrived and found the victim in his underwear. Police say the victim was forced to strip before or after he was shot.

“What’s unusual about this particular shooting is when police found the victim laying on the sidewalk, he was wearing only his underwear. His clothing was next to him — a jacket, jeans and sneakers — so it appears the shooter or shooters made this individual strip either just before or after they shot him,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The victim is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police say the motive appears to be robbery.

