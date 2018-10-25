Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have given the all clear following a report of a suspicious object found in the University City section of the city on Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia and University of Pennsylvania police responded to a report of a suspicious object in the area of 33rd and Chestnut Streets.
Police say the bomb squad investigated the area and found the device. The scene has been cleared without incident.
The investigation caused a brief closure on Chestnut Street at 34th Street, and on 33rd Street between South and Chestnut Streets.