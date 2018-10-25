BREAKING:Sources: Suspicious Package Sent To Joe Biden But It Was Intercepted In Washington, D.C.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police departments across the region are being extra vigilant and keeping in close contact with federal and local law enforcement officials investigating threats.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross tells CBS3 that there is no current threat to Philadelphia but Philadelphia Police and Homeland Security officials are ready and will be proactive to stop any threat that comes this way.

Ross wants those he protects to know the department is on high alert following suspicious devices found across the country, as close as New York, Delaware and Hatboro.

He says the Philadelphia Police Department is on top of things and not just waiting for something to happen.

Ross wants everyone who sees something to say something, “Don’t be that one person who has that regret and says I wish I would have made that phone call. We answer multiple calls a day for suspicious packages almost every day.”

The United States Post Office says they take reports of suspicious packages seriously, too but cannot explain the precautions in detail due to the ongoing investigations.

