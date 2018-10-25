BREAKING:Sources: Suspicious Package Sent To Joe Biden But It Was Intercepted In Washington, D.C.
MCMURRAY, Pa. (CBS) – A former Kmart manager is going viral after his emotional goodbye to a Kmart in McMurray, Pennsylvania.

Josh Englert got choked up as he made the “final announcement,” five minutes before the Kmart closed for good.

He says the store became his second home and his 50 employees became like a second family.

“I was just trying to stay strong for the people, and just doing what we had to do to get through the day,” said Englert. “When I started putting the emotion into it, it started to get me. It’s been my career and I have nothing but gratitude for what the company has done for me.”

Englert worked at the Kmart for 18 years before it closed.

He never expected the video to go viral and says he’s even gotten some job offers after posting it.

