PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly $2 million in fake Mercedes Benz auto parts were seized in Philadelphia last week, Philadelphia U.S. Customs And Border Protection announced Thursday.

The shipment from China was headed to Newark, New Jersey, but was recovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Oct. 17. In total, $1,764,126 worth of fake parts were seized.

“CBP closely guards our nation’s borders to ensure that all imports and exports are lawful and pose no threats to our citizens,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Field Operations Director in Baltimore. “Consumer safety is a top priority, and our officers will continue to be vigilant and work cooperatively with our trade partners to identify and seize counterfeit commodities and other unlawful imports that threaten our citizens and markets.”

The shipment was originally examined by CBP officers on Sept. 6. It was then detained as possibly counterfeit because of concerns related to the quality, origination and destination of the shipment.

The shipment from Yangshan, China was manifested as “Other Parts and Accessories of Motor Vehicles.”