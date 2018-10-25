Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS) — Villanova University’s men’s basketball team will not be visiting the White House and President Donald Trump after capturing the NCAA championship in April.

Wildcats head coach Jay Wright said during Big East Media Day on Thursday that they have not been invited to the White House after capturing their second title in three years. Wright added that it would be difficult to make happen at this point with members of the championship team in the NBA now.

“We probably wouldn’t be able to get everybody together. We’ve lost staff members, we’ve lost players (to the NBA),” he said, according to Reuters.

In 2016, the Wildcats visited then President Barack Obama to celebrate the title win over the University of North Carolina.

“Two years ago it was the experience of a lifetime for all of us,” Wright told Reuters. “It’s just a different time and I understand it. So it is what is.”

Earlier this year, Trump rescinded the White House invitation to the Philadelphia Eagles after the Super Bowl champions reached out to reschedule when many players wouldn’t be in attendance.

The White House called it a “political stunt” by the Eagles at the time.

CBS Philly has reached out to the White House for comment but we have not heard back.