PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stressed and have a couple hundred dollars lying around? Why not try cow cuddling?

Mountain Horse Farm in upstate New York is offering a 60-minute cow cuddling session for $75. The farm also offers a full Cow And Horse Experience, which lets customers pet, brush and play with both cows and horses. The 90-minute session costs $300.

Animals have been proven to decrease stress in humans; think emotional support dogs. But cows?

“Cows have a body temperature that is slightly higher than humans and their heart rate is lower than ours,” Mountain Horse Farm notes on their site. “Cuddling up with a cow, feeling that lower heart rate and higher body temperature, is very relaxing.”

“They will pick up on what’s going on inside and sense if you are happy, sad, feel lost, anxious or are excited, they will respond to that without judgment, ego or agenda.”

The session starts with a few breathing exercises in the Gathering Tipi for about 15 minutes to “take you out of your head and into your body.”

Then, it’s cow cuddling time.

The 1,000-pound animals are naturally calm, the Mountain Horse Farm states, which is what they hope the cows can pass on to their human cuddlers.

Benefits of the session include relaxation, healing, help with overcoming fear and help building self-confidence.