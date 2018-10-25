Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA CBS) — Nobody won last night’s Powerball, so the jackpot now stands at $750 million.

The good news is that your losing tickets are actually worth something now at a Center City pizza shop.

Top Tomato Pizza Kitchen on Walnut Street is offering a free slice of pizza to everyone who brings in a losing ticket — either Mega Millions or Powerball.

Plain, pepperoni, margarita — any slice is yours in exchange for your losing ticket, and the offer extends through the remainder of the week.